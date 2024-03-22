Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $110.79 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00084903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

