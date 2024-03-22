Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $678.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 696,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 134,233 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

