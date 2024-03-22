ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Plans Dividend of $0.13

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1256 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

ARC Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

ARC Resources stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.15. ARC Resources has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

