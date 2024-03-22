Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 276 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after buying an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 88,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

