Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VOO traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $479.32. 1,915,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,716. The stock has a market cap of $383.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $483.23.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.