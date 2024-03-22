Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 24,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,404. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

