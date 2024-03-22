Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.52 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $29,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 178,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,148. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

