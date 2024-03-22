Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 199,547 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

