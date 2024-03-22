Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of APTO opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.30. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.