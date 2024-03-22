Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 284,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,352,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.