Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.0% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.20. The stock had a trading volume of 467,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,551. The stock has a market cap of $173.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

