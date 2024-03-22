Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.84 and last traded at $37.06. 314,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 500,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Appian by 13.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 8.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

