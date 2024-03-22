Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Ryan Kolln Purchases 166,850 Shares

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Kolln acquired 166,850 shares of Appen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,154.00 ($92,206.58).

Appen Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

