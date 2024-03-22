Apollo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.28 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 71.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $22.28 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

