Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

APGE opened at $66.54 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 154,731 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

