Apeiron RIA LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. 5,185,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

