Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. 822,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,737. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

