Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 39,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter.

FTXG stock remained flat at $24.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 119,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

