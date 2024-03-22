Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 2,614,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,438. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.