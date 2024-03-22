ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,329,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,144,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $348.20 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

