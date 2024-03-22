Andrew R. Hockey Sells 224,227 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £20,180.43 ($25,691.19).
Chariot Stock Performance
Chariot stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8.99 ($0.11). 6,840,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.19 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.54. Chariot Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24).
About Chariot
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chariot
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.