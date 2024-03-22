Andrew R. Hockey Sells 224,227 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £20,180.43 ($25,691.19).

Chariot stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8.99 ($0.11). 6,840,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.19 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.54. Chariot Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24).

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

