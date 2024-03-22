Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $91.18

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

