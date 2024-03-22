Analysts Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) PT at $146.67

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.90. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.