Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target at $77.00

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. Palomar has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $204,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $204,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 89,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

