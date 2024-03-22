Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) PT at $24.36

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $19.35 on Friday. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. NOV’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.