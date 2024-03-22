Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $565.61

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $576.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $622.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $293.54 and a fifty-two week high of $634.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

