Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Target Price at $52.13

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

