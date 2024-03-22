Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $139.79

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Generac by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

