Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.4 %

ERO stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ero Copper by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ero Copper by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.