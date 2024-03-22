Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $60.88

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.10. Endava has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

