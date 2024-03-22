Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $60.88

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.78.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of DAVA opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.10. Endava has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
