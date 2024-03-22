Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $263.70

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $291.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $297.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.