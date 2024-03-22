Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV):

3/13/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $222.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $232.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $251.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $187.00 to $203.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $219.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Veeva Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.42. The company had a trading volume of 644,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,539 shares of company stock worth $6,227,083. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

