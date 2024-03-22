Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV):
- 3/13/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $222.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2024 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/5/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $232.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2024 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/4/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $251.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $187.00 to $203.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $219.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2024 – Veeva Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.42. The company had a trading volume of 644,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,539 shares of company stock worth $6,227,083. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
