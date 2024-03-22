Analysts Offer Predictions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

NYSE EPD opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 266,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,880 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

