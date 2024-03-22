Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

AMPX opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.89. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $10.63.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 409,800 shares of company stock worth $1,651,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

