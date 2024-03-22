Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 2,800 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Amkor Technology by 2,548.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

