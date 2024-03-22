Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 25,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 21.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

