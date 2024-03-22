Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $276.95 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.52 and a 200-day moving average of $279.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

