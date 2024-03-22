Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,020,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 767,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
