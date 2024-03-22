American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVD. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

AVD stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $367.71 million, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. American Vanguard has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 477.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 10.8% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

