American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in American Tower by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $71,526,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.04. The stock had a trading volume of 812,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.59. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

