American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Holdings Decreased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Superconductor worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.11 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

