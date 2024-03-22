American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

