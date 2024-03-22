American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 180,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 55,549 shares.The stock last traded at $85.18 and had previously closed at $85.74.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $777.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,792,000 after acquiring an additional 318,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 179,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after buying an additional 139,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,179,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

