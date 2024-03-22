Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.22. 286,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 534,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.