Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $418,650.00.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $86.80 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.69, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

