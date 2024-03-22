Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,535 over the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 759,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 290,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

