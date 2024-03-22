Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,535. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.