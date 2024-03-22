Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 2.3% Higher

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.55 and last traded at $152.16. Approximately 7,061,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 23,262,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

