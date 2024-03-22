Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,763 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

