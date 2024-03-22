Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
ALLO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,337,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
